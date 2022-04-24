Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.
PAYO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Payoneer Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
