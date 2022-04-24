PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $140.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,973,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,930,338. PayPal has a 52-week low of $85.98 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.56.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.