Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $117.00 at Bank of America

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.69. 4,139,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,985. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.20. The company has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

