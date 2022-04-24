Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Photronics reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of PLAB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 228,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,827. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $946.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $689,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 132,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

