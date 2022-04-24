Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) to post $39.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.70 million and the lowest is $39.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will report full year sales of $180.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.50 million to $182.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $259.62 million, with estimates ranging from $252.76 million to $267.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Planet Labs PBC.
A number of research firms have commented on PL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.
Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28.
About Planet Labs PBC (Get Rating)
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
