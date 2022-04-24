Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. Plexus reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.30 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLXS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.80. 114,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,243. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $101.17.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

