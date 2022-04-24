Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will post $97.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Points.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.20 million to $101.20 million. Points.com posted sales of $65.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Points.com will report full-year sales of $458.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.90 million to $487.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $535.82 million, with estimates ranging from $492.77 million to $578.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Points.com.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Points.com had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $242.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.33 and a beta of 1.43. Points.com has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Points.com stock. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 726,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,354,000. QV Investors Inc. owned 4.86% of Points.com at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

