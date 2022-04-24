Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,917,000 after acquiring an additional 105,085 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,754,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 47,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 118,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,789 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

