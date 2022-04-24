Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,576,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after buying an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after buying an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,368,000 after buying an additional 865,635 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.59. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.