Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

Prospect Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Prospect Capital by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Prospect Capital by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

