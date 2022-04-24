Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,558.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.87) to GBX 1,375 ($17.89) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($21.53) to GBX 1,685 ($21.92) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,475 ($19.19) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PUK opened at $26.93 on Friday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.