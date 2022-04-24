PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PTC. Mizuho lowered their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

Shares of PTC opened at $99.12 on Friday. PTC has a 52 week low of $97.00 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in PTC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

