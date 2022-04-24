PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of -0.07. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $606,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $649,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,192 shares of company stock worth $3,869,050. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

