Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 72,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $2,010,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,423 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,824,000 after purchasing an additional 886,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,861 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $81,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XM opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.65. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

