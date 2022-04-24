Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $139.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.54.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.19. 1,183,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,709,000 after purchasing an additional 64,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after buying an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

