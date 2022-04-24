Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,573 shares of company stock worth $3,907,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

RMBS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 505,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.69 and a beta of 1.06. Rambus has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $33.75.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

