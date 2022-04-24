Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) will post $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the lowest is $2.86 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $12.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

RSG opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $104.00 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

