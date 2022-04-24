Reviewing China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) & HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

China Petroleum & Chemical has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Petroleum & Chemical and HF Sinclair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Petroleum & Chemical 0 1 2 0 2.67 HF Sinclair 0 2 3 0 2.60

China Petroleum & Chemical presently has a consensus price target of $61.98, indicating a potential upside of 24.53%. HF Sinclair has a consensus price target of $46.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.25%. Given China Petroleum & Chemical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe China Petroleum & Chemical is more favorable than HF Sinclair.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Petroleum & Chemical and HF Sinclair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Petroleum & Chemical $424.83 billion 0.14 $11.04 billion $9.06 5.49 HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.34 $558.32 million $3.40 11.16

China Petroleum & Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than HF Sinclair. China Petroleum & Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HF Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Petroleum & Chemical and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Petroleum & Chemical 2.59% 7.79% 3.82% HF Sinclair 3.04% 4.08% 1.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of China Petroleum & Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. 92.2% of China Petroleum & Chemical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Petroleum & Chemical beats HF Sinclair on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others. The company explores for and develops oil fields; produces crude oil and natural gas; processes and purifies crude oil; and manufactures and sells petroleum products. It also owns and operates oil depots and service stations; and distributes and sells refined petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel through wholesale and retail sales networks. In addition, the company manufactures and sells petrochemical and derivative petrochemical products; and other chemical products, such as basic organic chemicals, synthetic resins, synthetic fiber monomers and polymers, synthetic fibers, synthetic rubber, and chemical fertilizers. Further, it is involved in the pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; production, sale, storage, and transportation of refinery, petrochemical, and coal chemical products; import and export of petroleum products, natural gas, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; research, development, and application of technologies and information; production and sale of catalyst products, lubricant base oil, polyester chips and fibers, plastics, and intermediate petrochemical products; research, development, production, and sale of ethylene and downstream byproducts; provision of geophysical and drilling services, as well as well testing and measurement services; manufacturing production equipment; and coal chemical industry investment management activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of China Petrochemical Corporation.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

