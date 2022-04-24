Reviewing Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) and Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK)

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) and Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lumentum and Maris-Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum 0 2 13 0 2.87 Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumentum currently has a consensus target price of $107.07, suggesting a potential upside of 26.77%. Given Lumentum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lumentum is more favorable than Maris-Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Lumentum and Maris-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum 22.57% 17.82% 10.04% Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Lumentum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lumentum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lumentum and Maris-Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum $1.74 billion 3.50 $397.30 million $4.96 17.03 Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than Maris-Tech.

Summary

Lumentum beats Maris-Tech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing, and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Maris-Tech (Get Rating)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual-channel low power encoder systems, multi-channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in unmanned vehicle and drone, space, homeland security, defense, and commercial industrial markets and applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

