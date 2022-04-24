Reviewing Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) & Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talos Energy and Ovintiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.24 billion 1.19 -$182.95 million ($2.25) -8.01 Ovintiv $8.66 billion 1.49 $1.42 billion ($2.27) -22.16

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Talos Energy. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -14.69% -0.17% -0.04% Ovintiv 16.35% 55.68% 16.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Talos Energy and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 Ovintiv 0 3 15 0 2.83

Talos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $20.36, indicating a potential upside of 12.97%. Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $56.94, indicating a potential upside of 13.21%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Talos Energy.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Talos Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

