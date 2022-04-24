RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.20 Million

Brokerages expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $10.50 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $58.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $73.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $119.20 million, with estimates ranging from $102.30 million to $131.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RVL Pharmaceuticals.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.51% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RVLP shares. Barclays began coverage on RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.95. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.