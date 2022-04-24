Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAFRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($147.31) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($161.29) to €140.00 ($150.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Safran has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

