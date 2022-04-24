Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($47.31) to €43.00 ($46.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

SAXPY stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

