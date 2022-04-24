Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHLAF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $197.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.01. Schindler has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

