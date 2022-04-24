Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 38,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 27,984 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $24.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $365.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

