Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

