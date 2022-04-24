SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Announces Dividend of $0.31

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 1,243.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.61.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

