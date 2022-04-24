Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,593 ($46.75).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SXS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($51.78) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($56.99) to GBX 3,835 ($49.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,720 ($35.39) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,712.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,302.09. The stock has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.74. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,371 ($30.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,167 ($54.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.63) per share. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other Spectris news, insider Derek Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($33.11) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($132,448.61). Also, insider Kjersti Wiklund acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($32.46) per share, with a total value of £37,425 ($48,692.43). Insiders have acquired 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $13,936,092 in the last three months.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

