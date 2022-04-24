Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 246.14 ($3.20).
Several research firms have issued reports on SPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.85) to GBX 347 ($4.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.12) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.03) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
In related news, insider Ian Cheshire acquired 8,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.50 ($25,895.78).
About Spire Healthcare Group
Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.
