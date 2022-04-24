Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 246.14 ($3.20).

Several research firms have issued reports on SPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.85) to GBX 347 ($4.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.12) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.03) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Cheshire acquired 8,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.50 ($25,895.78).

Shares of LON SPI opened at GBX 229.50 ($2.99) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £920.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.63. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 185.40 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.51). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 236.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63.

About Spire Healthcare Group (Get Rating)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.