SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average is $83.81. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

