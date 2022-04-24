STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) to report sales of $156.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.97 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $134.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $657.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $656.07 million to $658.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $741.84 million, with estimates ranging from $733.80 million to $746.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,414,000 after buying an additional 1,801,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 308,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in STAG Industrial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,711,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,010,000 after purchasing an additional 577,485 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STAG opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

