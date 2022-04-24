Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 418,358 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 287,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 180,623 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SBLK stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,186. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $32.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.
About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
