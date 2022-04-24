STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of STE stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS has a 1-year low of $188.10 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,309 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

