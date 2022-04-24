Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 24th (ALV, CPRX, DGX, DHR, FWONA, MAT, NDSN, PM, PTC, PYPL)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, April 24th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $75.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $139.00 to $150.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $365.00 to $340.00.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $107.00 to $117.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $140.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $424.00 to $375.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $72.00.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

