Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 24th (ALV, CPRX, DGX, DHR, FWONA, MAT, NDSN, PM, PTC, PYPL)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, April 24th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $75.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $139.00 to $150.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $365.00 to $340.00.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $107.00 to $117.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $140.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $424.00 to $375.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $72.00.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

