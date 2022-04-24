StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:CULP opened at $7.63 on Friday. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

