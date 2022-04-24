StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of TCON opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.77. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.08.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,594.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 42,508 shares of company stock valued at $98,639. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $3,039,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 536,629 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 133,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

