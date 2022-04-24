StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SPCB stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

