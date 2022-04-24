StockNews.com Upgrades Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to “Buy”

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Titan International stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $880.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. Titan International has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.59 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

