Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYIEY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Symrise from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Symrise from €106.00 ($113.98) to €107.00 ($115.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $29.17 on Friday. Symrise has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

