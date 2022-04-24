Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) vs. MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Syneos Health alerts:

94.6% of Syneos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of MaxCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Syneos Health and MaxCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health 0 1 6 0 2.86 MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00

Syneos Health currently has a consensus target price of $104.71, indicating a potential upside of 35.71%. Given Syneos Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than MaxCyte.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Syneos Health and MaxCyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health $5.21 billion 1.52 $234.83 million $2.24 34.45 MaxCyte $33.89 million 16.32 -$19.08 million N/A N/A

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte.

Profitability

This table compares Syneos Health and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health 4.50% 12.69% 5.17% MaxCyte -56.30% -11.11% -10.18%

Summary

Syneos Health beats MaxCyte on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc. provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development. This segment also provides individual services, including product development and regulatory consulting, project management, protocol development, investigational site recruitment, clinical monitoring, technology-enabled patient recruitment and engagement, clinical home health, clinical trial diversity, biometric, and regulatory affair services. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including deployment solutions, communications solutions, such as public relations, advertising, and medical communication services; and consulting services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

MaxCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc. operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering. The company also provides ExPERT Pas that allows for seamless scale-up to bioreactor volumes for protein, antibody, VLP, and virus production; processing assembly supporting products, including electroporation buffers, and processing assembly workflow and loading racks; and cGMP PAs that offers the scales and quality assurance required for clinical research and production in GMP clean-room facilities. It has a clinical and commercial license agreement with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.