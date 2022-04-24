Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TNEYF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday.

TNEYF opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

