TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Head to Head Analysis

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) 3.56% 12.74% 5.65% Digihost Technology 7.16% 2.98% 2.68%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TELUS International (Cda) and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 1 1 9 0 2.73 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus target price of $37.18, suggesting a potential upside of 70.25%. Digihost Technology has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.82%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Digihost Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $2.19 billion 2.65 $78.00 million $0.29 75.31 Digihost Technology $24.95 million 8.14 $290,000.00 $0.02 136.07

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. TELUS International (Cda) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Digihost Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

Digihost Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

