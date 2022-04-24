Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Brokerages expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the highest is $2.50 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $10.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.82) to €8.80 ($9.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tenaris by 35.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tenaris by 143.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 120,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 389.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

