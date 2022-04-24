Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.25) to GBX 320 ($4.16) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

