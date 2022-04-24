The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) to post sales of $472.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.36 million and the highest is $496.20 million. Aaron’s posted sales of $481.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.85 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 128,896 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $634.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

