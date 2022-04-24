The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Announces $1.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

Clorox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 83.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.39. Clorox has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $193.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,432,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Clorox by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.