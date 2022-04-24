The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Announces $1.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.
Clorox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 83.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.
Shares of CLX stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.39. Clorox has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $193.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.
Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.38.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,432,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Clorox by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
