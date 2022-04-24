The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. The GEO Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. 1,136,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,915. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $787.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

