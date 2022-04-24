The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. 63,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,363. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $23.89.

Asahi Kasei ( OTCMKTS:AHKSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.