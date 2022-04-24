The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) to post sales of $69.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.20 million. ONE Group Hospitality reported sales of $50.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year sales of $314.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.10 million to $316.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $369.63 million, with estimates ranging from $365.60 million to $373.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ONE Group Hospitality.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STKS shares. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Wedbush started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKS opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.47. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.