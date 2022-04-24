The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) to post sales of $69.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.20 million. ONE Group Hospitality reported sales of $50.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year sales of $314.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.10 million to $316.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $369.63 million, with estimates ranging from $365.60 million to $373.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ONE Group Hospitality.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STKS opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.47. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.
ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.