The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.48 Million

Analysts predict that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $33.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year sales of $143.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $145.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $185.65 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $195.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Real Good Food.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RGF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Good Food currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.
In other Real Good Food news, Director Deanna T. Brady bought 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Real Good Food (Get Rating)
The Real Good Food Company, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for The Real Good Food Company, LLC that operates as a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients in the United States.
